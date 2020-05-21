DANVILLE - Michael A. Bressi, 85, formerly of Elysburg, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was a resident of Serenity Gardens in Kulpmont for the last two years.He was born in Shamokin, April 9, 1935, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Catino) Bressi.He attended schools in Shamokin.Mike served his county in the U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1956.Earlier in life, he was employed as a supervisor at the former Shamokin Shoe factory and he later worked and retired as a foreman from PennDOT.Mike was a member of the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter No. 129, Mount Carmel.Surviving are two sons, Michael A. Bressi Jr., and his wife, Heather, and David W. Bressi, and his husband, Fredy A. Mejia; Michael Jr. and David's stepsister, Theresa McGinn; four grandchildren, Michaela, Matthew and Maria Bressi and Dominic James; three brothers, Samuel Bressi, Albert Bressi and Joseph Bressi; two sisters, Elizabeth Procopio and Anna Marie Leavens, and her husband, Joseph; two aunts, Lorraine Catino and Gloria Catino; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.BRESSI - Michael A. Bressi, 85, formerly of Elysburg. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, Supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Mike's family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 21, 2020.