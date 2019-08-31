SHAMOKIN - Michael A. Kopp, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

He was born in 1952 in Greene, New York, a son of the late Frederick J. and Beverly (Keller) Kopp.

Michael graduated from West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey.

After high school graduation, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He met his wife, Mary, while serving overseas on deployment.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Kopp; sons, Christopher, Andrew and Timothy Kopp; six grandchildren, Brianna, Austin, Sean, Lukas, Jameson and Jackson; a son and daughter, Phillip and Maquel Kopp, of California; and a nephew, Jeremy Kopp, of New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

KOPP - Michael A. Kopp, Shamokin. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to God's Chuckwagon, 600 W. Pine St., Shamokin 17872, or to the USO by visiting www.USO.org. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.