SHAMOKIN - Michael A. "Patch" Paczkoski Jr., 41, of 58 Raspberry Hill, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Shamokin.

He was born in Ashland, Nov. 8, 1978, a son of Sharon Paczkoski, of Shamokin, and the late Michael A. Paczkoski Sr.

Patch had been employed at The News-Item, Paper Magic and Weis Market Warehouse.

He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Pamela (Paczkoski) and Jeremy Sassani, of Coal Township; a sister, Marilyn Hughes; a son, Gavin Bray; a daughter, Lilly Paczkoski; his girlfriend, Jess Straub; nephews, Brett Derck, Devyn Erb, Jacob Beach and Dominick Wagner; nieces, Jessa Paczkoski and Neela Wagner; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

PACZKOSKI - Michael A. "Patch" Paczkoski Jr., 41, of 58 Raspberry Hill, Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. Interment of his cremains will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.