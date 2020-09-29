KULPMONT - Michael A. Sikora Jr., 88, of Kulpmont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Grandview Health Home, in Danville.

He was born in Marion Heights, Nov. 29, 1931, a son of the late Michael and Victoria Sikora.

He was a 1950 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

He was married April 25, 1953, at St. Mary's Church, in Kulpmont, to Elizabeth (Procopio) Sikora who survives.

Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.

He had been employed for more than 38 years as a glazer for Shusner's House of Glass. He installed many storefront windows and doors during his career.

He was a member of Holy Angels Church, in Kulpmont, and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Diane Unger, of Shamokin; a son, Kenneth Sikora, of Mount Carmel; two grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Unger; a sister, Marge Niedzwiecki, of Shamokin; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and William Chandash; and two sisters, Theresa Feddock and Mamie Kettler.

