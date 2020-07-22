MOUNT CARMEL - Michael "Sonny" A. Yakup, 72, of Mount Carmel, passed away July 13, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Mount Carmel.

Michael graduated from Mount Carmel High School with the Class of 1966. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both from Mount Carmel and Marion Heights.

Michael is survived by his siblings, Cynthia (Yakup) Pickering, Louis (Bob Stafford) Yakup and Joseph Yakup; three daughters, Danika Yakupchine, Elisha Souders, Gabrielle Yakupchine; four grandchildren; two furbabies; and many nieces and nephews.

He and Rick Catino co-founded The Addiction Center of Mount Carmel.

Michael worked for the Pittsburgh School District as interpreter for the deaf, the Deveruex Foundation for the Deaf and the Selinsgrove Institution for Deaf and Blind.

YAKUP - Michael "Sonny" A. Yakup, 72, of Mount Carmel. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Sonny Yakup's name to the MCA football team at www.mca.k12.pa.us/mcaef/index.html.