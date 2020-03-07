MOUNT CARMEL - Michael C. "Mickey" Matukaitis, 46, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Ashland, a son of Charles and Geraldine (Sweigart) Matukaitis, of Mount Carmel.

He worked for Mattucci's Willow Cafe, Mount Carmel, for 29 years doing what he loved to do, make pizza.

Mickey was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed cheering on the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Notre Dame. He enjoyed local history and sports trivia.

Mickey belonged to many social clubs in Mount Carmel including the VFW, Sons of Poland, Lithuanian Club, West End Athletic Club, the Clover Hose Fire Co. and was a patron of Dorko's Cafe.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four sisters, Kathleen Kelley and her husband, JT, of Mount Carmel, Barbara Cromer and her husband, Todd, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Carolyn Miller, of Frederick, Maryland, and Susan Matukaitis and her husband, Jim McHale, of Locust Gap; his brother, Shawn Matukaitis and his wife, Tara, of Shamokin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

MATUKAITIS - Michael C. "Mickey" Matukaitis, 46, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Friends are invited to his viewing at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information go to www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.