COAL TOWNSHIP - Michael D. Cherrup, 78, of Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was ill for the past several years.

He was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Shamokin, a son of the late Michael and Julia (Leshinskie) Cherrup.

He was a 1960 graduate of Shamokin High School.

Michael was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He entered the service July 7, 1960, and was awarded his honorable discharge April 10, 1964, attaining the rank of senior airman first class.

On July 3, 1965, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, he married Carol A. Orzel, who survives.

Michael was employed by the State of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, until his retirement.

He was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Michael was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76'ers. He also enjoyed Penn State football.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Carol, include a son, Michael P. Cherrup and his wife, Kelly, of Mechanicsburg; a grandson, Zachary Cherrup; a brother, Conrad Cherrup, of Philadelphia; and a brother-in-law, Roy Romberger, of Utah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Romberger.

CHERRUP - Michael D. Cherrup, 78, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, the services will be limited to family members and relatives. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872.