KULPMONT - Michael D. "Philly" Phillipine, 62, of 901 Scott St., passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in his home.

Mike was born in Philadelphia, May 9, 1957. He was a son of the late Mary Rose Delvecchio and Charles Phillipine.

He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1975 and studied masonry at Williamsport Area Community College.

Mike was a member of the Kulpmont Sobieski Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Brady Fire Co. and the Clover Hose Fire Co. Mike, the Kudnu that he was, enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles beat Dallas, making soupies and going tubbin.

He is surived by his wife, Toni Phillipine; three sons, Michael D. Phillipine, of Kulpmont, Joseph Phillipine, of Scranton, and Jonathan Phillipine, of Kulpmont; two daughters, Jennie Toter, of Kulpmont, and Jordan Phillipine, of Philadelphia; a sister, Nancy Kaminsky; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on his wife's side; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Thelma Stewart.

PHILLIPINE - Michael D. Phillipine, 62, of 901 Scott St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, in Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Holy Angels Church. Burial will be held following the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.