MOUNT CARMEL - Michael F. Coakley, 69, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.He was born in Danville, Jan. 19, 1951, a son of Thomas and Catherine (Rooney) Coakley.Michael was a 1968 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He furthered his education at the University of Massachusetts where he earned his degree in business.He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Mount Carmel.Michael was full of life and wanderlust. He loved his family and friends and preached about the simple things. "Never be a liar, all music sounds better on vinyl, red at night sailor's delight, red in the morning sailor's warning, and real Irishmen celebrate St. Patrick's Day all year round."Michael is survived by two daughters, Melanie Coakley, of Danville, and Meghan Coakley, of California; a brother, Thomas Coakley and his wife, Lauren, of Duncansville; a sister, Anne Becker and her husband, Bill, of York; his life partner, Tricia Kealy; mother of his children and lifelong friend, Christine Coakley; his Cocker Spaniel, Fred; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Father Larry Coakley.COAKLEY - Michael F. Coakley, 69, of Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.