STRONG - Michael J. Bednarchick, 76, 122 Second St., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Danville Nov. 22, 1942, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Bojack) Bednarchick.

He graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School and was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

He worked in construction as a contractor.

Michael is survived by a son, Anthony Bednarchick, of Paxinos; a daughter, Melissa Bednarchick-Mangat and her husband ,Matthew, of Maryland; a sister, Mary Jean Kramer, of Northumberland; two brothers, Raymond Bednarchick, of Honeybrooke, and Andrew Bednarchick, of Kulpmont; his special friend, Walter Janusky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

###

BEDNARCHICK - Michael J. Bednarchick, 76, of 122 Second St., Strong. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Divine Redeemer Church, 438 W. Ave, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with Transferal Prayers at 10 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 North Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.