MOUNT CARMEL - Michael J. Kramer, 38, of 526 W. Second St., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born in Danville, Aug. 26, 1982, a son of Randy J. Kramer Sr. and Jean (Simmons) Kramer.

Michael was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He was employed as a newspaper delivery person and worked for Mattucci's Willow Cafe.

He was a member of New Life Church of God, Mount Carmel, and Clover Hose Fire Co., Mount Carmel.

Michael participated in many events at The Special Olympics.

Michael is survived by his parents, Randy J. Kramer Sr. and Jean Kramer, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Randy J. Kramer Jr., of Mount Carmel, and Mark Kramer, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Jessica Hornberger and husband, Benjamin, of Mount Carmel; two nieces, Skye and Cameryn Hornberger; a nephew, Benjamin Hornberger Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Jane (Shehorn) Simmons; and paternal grandparents, Theodore and Margaret (Strohecker) Kramer.

###

KRAMER - Michael J. Kramer, 38, of 526 W. Second St., Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at New Life Church of God, 129 W. Second St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Patrick Ferris officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851 to defray funeral expenses. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.