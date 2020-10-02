1/
Michael J. Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Michael J. Kramer, 38, of 526 W. Second St., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born in Danville, Aug. 26, 1982, a son of Randy J. Kramer Sr. and Jean (Simmons) Kramer.

Michael was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He was employed as a newspaper delivery person and worked for Mattucci's Willow Cafe.

He was a member of New Life Church of God, Mount Carmel, and Clover Hose Fire Co., Mount Carmel.

Michael participated in many events at The Special Olympics.

Michael is survived by his parents, Randy J. Kramer Sr. and Jean Kramer, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Randy J. Kramer Jr., of Mount Carmel, and Mark Kramer, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Jessica Hornberger and husband, Benjamin, of Mount Carmel; two nieces, Skye and Cameryn Hornberger; a nephew, Benjamin Hornberger Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Jane (Shehorn) Simmons; and paternal grandparents, Theodore and Margaret (Strohecker) Kramer.

###

KRAMER - Michael J. Kramer, 38, of 526 W. Second St., Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at New Life Church of God, 129 W. Second St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Patrick Ferris officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851 to defray funeral expenses. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved