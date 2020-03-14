RANSHAW - Michael J. Sawyer, 50, of 332 Water St., died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mount Carmel.

He was born in Reading, Oct. 17, 1969, a son of the late Charles R. Mast Sr., and Dolores (Strunk) Sawyer, who survives. He was a resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area for the past 26 years. In his youth, he resided in the Reading area.

He attended school in the Reading area.

Michael was married Oct. 2, 1993, in the former St. Mary Church, Kulpmont, now Holy Angels, to the former Maria Cesari, who survives.

He was employed for a time with Tri-vet Metal Industries, Shenandoah, and was later employed as an auto mechanic.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Michael was an avid fisherman and loved riding his motorcycles, but his most favorite thing to do was spend time with his boys.

Michael is survived by his mother, Dolores, who resides in Laurendale; his wife, Maria, and their children, Anthony and Vincent, all of Ranshaw; a brother, Douglas Sawyer, of Bern Township; his sister, Dawn Madara, os South Temple; his mother-in-law, Concetta Cesari; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Charles, Michael was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Cesari.

SAWYER - Michael J. Sawyer, 50, of 332 Water St., Ranshaw. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.