COAL TOWNSHIP - Michael John Barber, 70, of 1514 W. Pine St., Coal Township, died peacefully at his home, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with his loving wife, by his side.

He was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Shamokin, the son of John "Smitty" Barber and Margaret Shirley Koshinskie Barber.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School, a member of the Class of 1969.

Mike was married Dec. 10, 1971, to the former Nancy Pensyl. They spent 48 years together and raised three wonderful children, of whom he was extremely proud.

He joined the Bricklayer's and Mason's Union, of which he was a proud, 50-year member, and then worked at Lincoln Towers in his later years, continuing his service to the community. Mike's legacy can be seen all over the area on homes, schools and businesses.

He was a long-time member of Mother Cabrini Church (formerly St. Edward's), of Shamokin, an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the Ferndale Gun Club, the Casey Club of Shamokin and the West Cameron Nimrods Club.

Mike was an avid golfer. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending a beautiful day on the greens or having a beer with his best buddies, Tom, Kenny, Ray, Lynda and Pete.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, John David Barber, of Harleysville, Aaron Michael Barber (Ny), of Lansdale, and Megan Kathryn Barber-Calder (Peter), of Glenside. He leaves behind granddaughters, Rania Tha, Jada Tha and his dearest, Isabella Barber, the joy of his life. Mike also leaves behind one great-granddaughter, Maleah Tha. He had a special love for the children in his life and they loved him.

He is also survived by his brother, Edward Barber (Marg), of Westerville, Ohio, and a sister Carol Landi (Greg), of Hanover; nieces, Jill Yablonski, Kimberly Balliet, Maria Sanders; nephews, Steven, Matthew, Michael and Christopher Barber and Noah Landi; sisters-in-law, Judith Pensyl and Ann Barber; and a brother-in-law, Donald VanShura.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Francis and Kenneth Barber; his twin sister, Donna Maria VanShura; his in-laws, Melvin and Margaret Pensyl; and a sister-in-law, Susan Tetkoskie.

He will not be alone, as his very best friend, Spirit, will be awaiting him at the Rainbow Bridge.

Our hearts are broken. We will love and miss him every day until we are together again.

BARBER - Michael John Barber, 70, of 1514 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Cabrini Church. Viewing will be private for the immediate family. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church Wednesday morning at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Pennsylvania Humane Society. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.