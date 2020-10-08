Michael Kerrick, 67, was born Feb. 11, 1953, to Gertrude (Kerrick) Maschal, who survives, and the late Michael Kerrick.

Many of you know Mike as the cool, Harley riding, dart shooting, guitar playin' rugged outdoorsman. He also had a soft spot in his heart, for his many friends and family members.

Mike took so much pride in creating a home on the land he loved. If you have ever spent a summer day hanging out by the fire, you know what we mean. He loved hosting gatherings but, more importantly, he loved having people over to share laughs, play music and create memories with.

Mike tended to his numerous plants and goldfish with meticulous detail and care, created art out of tree stumps and built a shelter for the neighborhood cat, but his proudest, and by far his favorite thing, was being a father to his son.

Always striving to be the best father he could be, he made it abundantly clear that his top priority was making memories with and being a big part of his son's life, even as an adult. Mike cherished moments that created a lifetime worth of memories, such as fishing the local creeks, playing music together, witnessing his college graduation with so much pride and driving across country to help his son with his relocation.

If you are reading this and knew Mike personally, please know that he loved you so much. By being in his life, you made it better and brought him more joy than words could ever express. He talked so much about the days and nights spent with his friends and made it very clear that you were, and always will be, part of his family.

He is survived by his mother, Gertude; son, Michael L. Kerrick and his wife, Ashley, of Colorado; siblings, Albert Maschal and his wife, Diane, David Maschal and his wife, Lori, Tina Meredith and her husband, Glenn, Gail Clark and her husband, Kevin, Gene Maschal, Cindy Maschal, Mark Maschal and his wife, Christine, all of Mount Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kerrick; his sister, Charlotte M. (Kerrick) Johnson; and his nephew, Sean Maschal.

KERRICK - Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. The Rev. Joan Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.