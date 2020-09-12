MIFFLINBURG - Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Lewis Moretz, 64, of North Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael was born in Lewiston, July 8, 1956, a son of Marlin Lewis and Elma Marie Moretz.

He went to school at Mifflinburg High School, graduating in 1975.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army, July 8, 1975. He went on to serve his country honorably for 32 years. He completed 14 courses in military education and was well known for his distinguished service as an infantry platoon sergeant, infantry team leader and infantry squad leader. He was the recipient of 14 decorations, awards and certificates. He served as an infantry platoon sergeant, armor platoon sergeant, armor first sergeant, command sergeant major and command sergeant major armor. He was a member of the 1-104th Cavalry from 2000-03 and the 3/103rd AR from 2003-07. As command sergeant major Task Force Saber, he was deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina from 2002-03.

Those who knew and loved Michael will always remember him for his love of fishing, his courage, his sense of humor, his generosity and his likable personality.

From his loving widow, Kim: "There are three things that remain - faith, hope and love - and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13.

Michael is survived by his spouse, Kim Eagan Moretz; two children, Melinda Moretz and Lindsey Moretz; six siblings, Maxine Fairman and her spouse, Patricia Moretz, Ron Moretz and his spouse, Ken Moretz and his spouse, Vickie Heimbach, and Pam Sauder and her spouse; a number of nieces and nephews; his stepson, Jon G. Woods; and three grandchildren, Logan Kopp, Cole Kopp and Kylie Furguson.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Evans.

MORETZ - Retired CSM Michael Lewis Moretz, 64, of North Vegas, Nevada. Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Michael L. Moretz at American Cancer Society.com, or by calling 800-227-2345.