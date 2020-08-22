1/
Michael M. Rodarmel
1950 - 2020
COAL TOWNSHIP - Michael M. Rodarmel, 70, of Coal Township, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Michael was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Shamokin, a son of Rennel Rodarmel and Hilda McAllister Rodarmel.

On July 4, 1970, he married the former Joanne Lichty at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Trevorton.

Michael graduated from Shamokin High School in 1968. He entered the United States Air Force, where he served from June 1969 until his honorable discharge in July 1973.

Michael was a laborer for the Laborer's Union 1180 for 25 years. He was employed by Welby Homes, of Northumberland, for 12 years, before retiring at the age of 65.

He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his grandchildren, gardening and fishing on Muncy Creek.

He was a fixture as a coach and volunteer with local youth sports programs for many years. He coached his own children, and grandchildren, in midget football and Little League baseball, and was revered as a positive influence for many others.

Michael loved to work with his hands and was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, especially his kids.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years; two sons, Michael and wife, Charlene, and two grandchildren, Michael and Madison and Matthew and wife, Amy; and two grandchildren, Lake and Hunter; one daughter, Jillian and husband, William Clark; and two grandchildren, Chance and Cash; one brother, Rennel and wife, Donita; two sisters, Lois and husband, Charlie Troxell and Susan and husband, Mike Phillips; and lots of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Ann Verano.

RODARMEL - Michael M. Rodarmel, 70, of Coal Township. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Fairview Gun Club, 3000 W. State St., Coal Township, with a memorial service to follow. The Rodarmel family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To offer condolences or share a memory with the family, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fairview Gun Club
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
