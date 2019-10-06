Michael "Mickey" Yonkovig, of Kulpmont, a 94-year-old son of Michael Yonkovig and Anna Bavolack, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019. Mickey was at home surrounded by some of his many loved ones.

Born on Aug. 26, 1925, he was a 1943 graduate of Shamokin High School (SHS). He often said that he played in the high school band for eight years because he and his brother, Danny, both played E-flat clarinet from fifth grade through high school. He was proud to be selected drum major of the high school band.

In addition to marching band, the boys had a dance band that played at many local dances. He was also a member of the high school basketball team and had the opportunity to play at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Upon graduation, Mickey enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was proud to serve in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Trained in the first class of radar operators, he flew in 26 missions, 13 of them over Japan. He was witness to the mushroom clouds of both atomic bombs while being part of the fleet escorting the Enola Gay.

Post service time, Mickey began college at Lehigh University; however, due to undiagnosed PTSD, he was unable to graduate with his previously hoped for engineering degree.

Mickey next attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio, to follow in the Yonkovig meat business of his father. He worked at Strawberry Meat Packing in Shamokin prior to becoming one of four partners who owned and operated Shamokin Packing Co. (Chief Brand Meats), located in Tharptown, until his retirement in 1986.

On June 21, 1949, he married the former Olga Teresa Alexicko, and they established residence in Kulpmont where he lived from 1950 until his death. He and Olga reared three children, Claudia (Robert) Chesney, of Kulpmont; Alexa (Tony) Zmudzin, of Peach Tree City, Georgia; and Dr. Michael (Dana Endsley) Yonkovig, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following Olga's death in 2000, Mickey married Olga Drozdiak Skweir and became stepfather to her seven adult children.

He was a lifelong member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Mickey enjoyed travel, construction and remodeling, technology, attending Ukrainian festivals, Pennsylvania polkas and sharing his WWII experiences with adoring fans at various speaking engagements. His greatest joys included spending time meeting people and spending time with his loving family.

His family, in addition to his three children, include his brother, Zen Yonkovig, of Palm Beach, Florida; his grandchildren, Vincent Chesney, Bobby (Andrea) Chesney, Nick (Samantha) Chesney, Natalya Zmudzin, Alexandra Yonkovig and Michael Z. Yonkovig; his great-grandchildren, Lyla Chesney, Hudson Chesney, Robert E. "Bo" Chesney and Callie Chesney; his many nieces and nephews; and his step-children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, his brother, Daniel Yonkovig, and his sister, Lubow Pronchick.

###

YONKOVIG - Michael "Mickey" Yonkovig, 94, of Kulpmont. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at noon Friday in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, with a Panachyda service at 11:15 a.m. in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Interment with full military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872; or the Ukrainian National Association, Shamokin Branch No. 1, 2200 Route 10, Parsippany, NJ 07950, or to a .