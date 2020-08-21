1/
Michael P. Anderson
COAL TOWNSHIP - Michael P. Anderson, 73, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Shamokin, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Palko) Anderson.

Michael was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Michael married Joanne Olshefski in 1971. She preceded him in death.

He was employed by Shamokin Filler, Mountain View Manor and Northumberland County.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, the Lithuanian Club and the St. Francis Home Association for many years.

Michael is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. Anderson and Nicole Fulginiti; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Robert Barrett; a sister-in-law, Christine Anderson; grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Fulginiti; and a great-grandson, Sawyer Berezovske.

In addition to his parents and wife, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Anderson.

###

ANDERSON - Michael P. Anderson, 73, of Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Coal Township.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
