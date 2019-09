MOUNT CARMEL - Dr. Michael S. "Skrull" Bernatowicz died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.

He was the son of Bernard Bernatovich and Rita Szymanski.

Michael was a Ph.D. chemist for Milligen Corp. and Bristol Myers Squibb Corp.

At age 65, Mike was retired and enjoyed socializing at the adult clubs in Mount Carmel.

Skrull was well-liked by people of many ages.

Michael is survived by two brothers, Joseph and Philip.