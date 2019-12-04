FRACKVILLE - Michael S. Kopey, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Mike was a loving husband to his wife. Kitty. Married in 1958, they celebrated 61 years together.

He was always a happy person - a kind father to his three sons, a loving presence to his three grandchildren and a very gentle man who will be missed by many. He enjoyed gardening all his life and enjoyed traveling with his wife to many FTD Flower shows throughout the country; they also enjoyed traveling on many bus trips with the Frackville Senior Citizens.

Born in Frackville, Nov. 19, 1924, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary Warianka Kopey.

He was a graduate of the former Frackville High School and was treasurer of the Class of 1942. He received an accounting degree from the former McCann School of Business, Mahanoy City.

Mike loved his church, the Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville. He served as past trustee and was active with many church functions.

Active in the community, he was a past treasurer of the ASUR Club of Schuylkill County, a life member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge No. 384, Ashland; member of the former Fountain Springs Country Club, the Happy 20 Investment Club and the Frackville Senior Citizens.

He was a former manager at Cleveland Brothers Caterpillar Equipment Co., Frackville, for 40 years. He was also actively involved in the family business, the Kitty and Dotty Flower Shops in Ashland and Frackville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Olga Christopher.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kitty Kopey; three sons, Michael, Bill and his wife, and Paul and his wife, Annmarie; three grandchildren; two sisters, Pauline Searles Zimmerman, of Frackville, and Ann Ackerly, Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.

###

KOPEY - Michael S. Kopey, a lifelong resident of Frackville. Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening with Parastas at 7:30 p.m. at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville.