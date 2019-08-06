KULPMONT - Mildred J. Whitmer, 93, resident of Serenity Gardens, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Millie was born Dec. 18, 1925, on Montgomery Street, Coal Township, a daughter of the late M. Russell Whitmer and Ruth (Thatcher) Whitmer.

Millie graduated from Shamokin High School, Class of 1943. She furthered her education at Geisinger Nursing School, Danville, graduating as an RN in 1946.

She worked at Geisinger for a few years before she decided on a career in the field of anesthesiology. Millie went to Chicago to study at Northwestern University to become an RN anesthetist. She secured employment as an RN anesthetist at Norwegian Hospital in Chicago, working many hours while also teaching anesthesiology classes.

She loved education so much that in the little spare time that she had, she would take additional college courses. On many occasions, Millie would volunteer for overtime at Norwegian Hospital for holidays, weekends, etc., so her fellow colleagues with family and children could be off. She lived in Chicago for many years until returning to our area upon her retirement in 1988.

Returning to her local area as a retiree, Millie would be seen many times volunteering with the Red Cross, Manna for the Many food pantry and making many visits to local hospitals and nursing homes to take the patients and residents gifts. She was known as the driver for many who needed a ride to the hospital or doctors appointments. She loved to knit and every new baby of a family member or friend was sure to have a Christmas stocking knitted by Aunt Millie. She was an angel to many.

Millie is survived by nieces and nephews, Dan Barwick and his wife, Abbie, of Palmyra, Lynn Tomtishen and her husband, John, of Kulpmont, Deb Zarski and her husband, Charlie, of Coal Township, Tim Barwick and his wife, Ann Marie, of Sunbury, and Tom Barwick and his wife, Janel, of Sunbury; additional niece and nephews living in New York; and many great -nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell; and sisters, Ruth and Shirley.

WHITMER - Mildred J. Whitmer, 93, of Serenity Gardens. Funeral service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.