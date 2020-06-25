Millicent Rummel
SHAMOKIN - Millicent Rummel, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence, 824 E. Kase St., with her family by her side.

She was born and raised in Luke Fidler by her deaf-mute parents, Charles and Blanche Krieger. She was the youngest of four daughters.

An honor student, she graduated from Coal Township High School and moved to Washington, D.C., where she did secretarial work in the government sector.

Millicent returned to Shamokin where she married Ross Rummel, and together they worked hard, enjoyed life and raised three children. She and Ross moved to Denver, Colorado, later, where she worked for the state motor vehicle department.

Back in Shamokin upon her retirement, Millicent, who had an artistic flair and keen mind, loved to cook, draw and do needlepoint. She enjoyed solving many a crossword or jigsaw puzzles and was an avid and frequently triumphant electronic Scrabble contestant. But most of all, she loved her family and was a wonderful mother, and her beautiful smile would light up the room while she greeted you with heartfelt hugs.

She instilled in her sons and daughter strong work ethics and values that have served them well. She was cherished for her loving, generous and caring nature, and she was a hard-working pillar of the family who always put the welfare of others above her own. She will be dearly missed in our hearts.

Millicent is survived by her sister Charlotte, who still lives in Luke Fidler; and children William Rummel and his wife, Deborah, of Shamokin, Susan Gheleta and her husband, Mike, of Golden, Colorado, and Randy Rummel, of Huntington Beach, California; her loving grandchildren, Brandon Jahner, of Marina del Rey, California, Bill Rummel, of Pittsburgh, Trevor Jahner, of Detroit, Michigan, Lauren Rummel-Jaeger, of Costa Mesa, California, Dan Rummel, of Shamokin, Sam Rummel, of Anaheim, California, Katie Rummel, of Huntington Beach, California, and Rebecca Rummel, of Shamokin; a stepgrandson, Justin Gheleta, of Golden, Colorado; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; and sisters, Mary and Maggie.

The family wishes to express great gratitude to Dr. Duane Donmoyer, and to the people who staff the Shamokin VNA Hospice, for the wonderful care and support of Millicent and her family.

RUMMEL - Millicent Rummel, 84, of 824 E. Kase St., Shamokin. A religious service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road, Coal Township, with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin, officiating. The Rummel family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
