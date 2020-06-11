COAL TOWNSHIP - Minnie Lee Heim, 82, of Coal Township, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Fred S. and Mary J. (Young) Fleming. She was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

Minnie Lee was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School.

She was married to Glenn L. Heim who preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1975.

She worked as a laborer in local various jobs.

Minnie Lee was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include a son, Glenn K. Heim and his wife, Lorena, of Trevorton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, in infancy.

