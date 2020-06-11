Minnie Lee Heim
COAL TOWNSHIP - Minnie Lee Heim, 82, of Coal Township, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Fred S. and Mary J. (Young) Fleming. She was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

Minnie Lee was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School.

She was married to Glenn L. Heim who preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1975.

She worked as a laborer in local various jobs.

Minnie Lee was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include a son, Glenn K. Heim and his wife, Lorena, of Trevorton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, in infancy.

HEIM - Minnie Lee Heim, 82, of Coal Township, and formerly of Trevorton. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
