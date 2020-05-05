MOUNT CARMEL - Miriam Theresa Elizabeth (Sadusky) Berezovske, 92, of Mount Carmel, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family.Miriam was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Agnes M. (Selkoskie) Sadusky.She was a 1945 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.She married the love of her life, Walter A. "Revo" Berezovske, of Atlas, May 22, 1948, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mount Carmel, by the Rev. Aloysius Bambir. Following their marriage, they moved to Jersey City, New Jersey, until 1959, when they moved back to Mount Carmel.While in high school, she worked at Reed's Dairy Store and Lunch, and also worked at Colgate, in New York City, while living in New Jersey. After raising four children, she would later work at Meldot's, in the library of the Mount Carmel Area School District and last with the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, where she twice served as acting librarian.Miriam was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish where she served as a collection counter and attended Mass daily; financial secretary for Mount Carmel's B.P.O. Elks Lodge 356 Ladies Auxiliary; and the Mount Carmel Area Football Booster Association. She was the first cheerleader moderator for the Mount Carmel Jets midget football team in 1965.Miriam, known to many as "Mrs. B.," was a wonderful mother and Baba and her love for Mount Carmel was only surpassed by the love she had for Revo, her family and friends. The highlight of her day was her coffee club with family or whoever stopped by. A passionate football fan, a great weekend for her was the Red Tornadoes winning on Friday, the Nittany Lions on Saturday and the Eagles on Sunday.Surviving are the following children, David J., of Mount Carmel, Dirk A. and his wife, Kim, of Blue Bell, Nancy A., of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Amy A. Watkins, of Mount Carmel, with whom she resided; nine grandchildren, Gregory A. Berezovske, Sr. and his companion, Jennifer Johnson, Billie Jo Kulick, Nicole A. Berezovske and her companion, Kristen Lukoskie, Kristen S. Karanikas and her husband, George, Dirk Berezovske Jr., Walter L. Watkins IV and his wife, Mariam, Jordan B. Watkins, Madison Watkins and Elijah P. Watkins; 13 great-grandchildren, Lynn Womer, Gregory Berezovske Jr., Mya E. Berezovske, Thomas D. Berezovske, Adalynn F. Berezovske, Kayla Sebastian and her husband, Ryan, Paige Artman, Logan J. Artman, Zachary Artman, McKenna L. Moser, Maddox T. Kulick, Andrew D. Lukoskie and Alekzandr N. Lukoskie; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Zavier Rosko, Troy R. Hill, Sawyer K. Berezovske, Teagan J. Feudale, Carson R. Sebastian, Thomas J. Sebastian, Sophia F. Wondoloski and Lincoln D. Artman; two sisters, Anna Petroski, of Brick, New Jersey, and Joan Hildenbrand and her husband, Donald, Mount Carmel; and many nephews and nieces.In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, July 17, 2010; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Petroski.BEREZOVSKE - Miriam Theresa Elizabeth (Sadusky) Berezovske, 92, of Mount Carmel. Private graveside services and interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale, will be held at the convenience of the family. In the future, when permitted, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 5, 2020.