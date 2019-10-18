HARRISBURG - Miriam "Mim" Krebs, 98, formerly of West Hazleton, and a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Brookdale.

She was born May 3, 1921, in Bear Valley, Coal Township, a daughter of the late George W. and Edna (Albright) Weaver.

Mim graduated from Coal Township High School in 1939.

For 49 years, she and her late husband, Wilfred, were owners of Anthracite Dental Lab of Hazleton.

She was a former member of Zion ECC in Hazleton where she served as financial secretary for 19 years and a board member for 23 years. In addition, she also belonged to Mayflower Chapter 107 - O.E.S. and was a member of the Welsh Congregational Church at Hazle Village.

Mim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking and eating sweets.

She is survived by her sister, Leona Cook, of Harrisburg; a nephew, George Cook, of Harrisburg; and nieces, Linda Leitz, of Lebanon, and Carol Teats, of Coal Township.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Krebs; an infant son, George Krebs; and sister, LaRue Wetzel.

KREBS - Miriam "Mim" Krebs, 98, formerly of West Hazleton, and a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, Harrisburg. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Farrow-CJ Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Melvin Mundie officiating. Burial will take place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Welsh Congregational Church 1223 S. Church St., Hazle Township 18201; Homeland Hospice at 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg 17110 or to the . Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.