SHAMOKIN - Miriam Nettie Startzel, 93, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Shamokin, March 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Fredrick L. and Sadie (Snyder) Thomas.

She graduated from Shamokin High School.

She worked as a telephone operator and a cashier at Shamokin schools cafeterias.

In April 1947, she married the late Kenneth P. Startzel.

She was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ. Miriam also was a member of the Cecilian Club.

Miriam is survived by two daughters, Susan Finch and her husband, Edwin, of Paxinos, and Sandra Startzel, of Elysburg; a son, Kenneth Startzel and his wife, Dianne, of Reedsville; two grandchildren, Kathleen McGeer and her husband, Joseph, of Nuangola, and Matthew Startzel and his wife, Katie, of New Freedom; five great-grandchildren, Christopher McGeer, Patrick McGeer, Maggie McGeer, Adalynn Startzel and Benjamin Startzel; two nephews; and four nieces.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Startzel; her stepmother, Ruby Thomas; two sisters; two brothers; and a sister and brother lost in infancy.

Her children would like to give special thanks to her caregivers: Alex, Sam, Angela, Shelly, Michelle and Dawn.

STARTZEL - Miriam Nettie Startzel, 93, of Shamokin. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 117 N. Eighth St., Shamokin 17872 or Shamokin Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.