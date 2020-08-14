1/
Monica A. (Pekera) Brozoskie
MARION HEIGHTS - Monica A. (Pekera) Brozoskie, 80, of 604 North St., passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born April 13, 1940, in Danville, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Bator) Pekera.

Monica was a 1958 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

She was self employed as a wedding cake baker and decorator.

On Oct. 24, 1964, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Marion Heights, she married William Brozoskie. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels and the Ladies Lions Club of Kulpmont.

Monica is survived by her husband, William Brozoskie, of Marion Heights; two sons, John Brozoskie, of East Prospect, and Timothy Brozoskie and his wife, Kimberly, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Suzanne Brozoskie and her husband, Michael, of Philadelphia; a grandson, Brayden Brozoskie; three granddaughters, Katherine Brozoskie, Isabella Brozoskie and Julia Brozoskie; a sister, Judith Lawrence, of Selinsgrove; several nephews; and her favorite cat, Brownie.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents.

BROZOSKIE - Monica A. (Pekera) Brozoskie, 80, of 604 North St., Marion Heights. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
