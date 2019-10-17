MOUNT CARMEL - Monica C. Zanella-Rooney, 88, of 801 W. Fifth St., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born May 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Bartko) Kurtz.

Monica was a 1949 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She had worked as an aide at Mountain View Manor in Coal Township.

Monica was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Zanella, in 1962.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Parish where she also participated for many years in the choir.

She was also a member of the Over 50 Club and the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center. Monica loved to sing and enjoyed reciting the rosary. She also was an avid bingo player and enjoyed doing word searches.

Monica was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Because of her sweet and kind demeanor, all dearly loved her.

Surviving are a daughter, Polly Ann Malakoski, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Michael "Z" Zanella, of Marion Heights, Randall Zanella and his wife, Helen, of Mount Carmel, and William Rooney and his wife, Holly, of Akron Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ronald Zanella and his wife, Joelle, of Elysburg, Sandra Nye and her husband, Paul, of Natalie, Troy, Joshua, Kobe and Will Rooney, all of Akron, Ohio, and Paul Zanella, of Mount Carmel; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Tocyloski, Ryan Ciocco and Ander and ElleAna Zanella; and two great-stepgrandchildren, Connor and Garret Nye; a sister, Patricia Schwalm, of Rebuck; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Monica was preceded in death by two sons, Paul J. Zanella and Richard P. "Byrd" Zanella; a son-in-law, Dennis Malakoski; three brothers and three sisters.

ZANELLA-ROONEY - Monica C. Zanella-Rooney, 88, of 801 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Divine Redeemer Church, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.