REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Monica M. Maley, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Harrisburg and Exton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Beebe Hospital, in Lewes, Delaware.

She was a born in Mount Carmel, Aug. 21, 1945, a daughter of the late John F. Jr. and Sara Monica Higgins Maley.

Monica was the dear sister of her late brothers, the Rev. William A. Maley, of the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina, and John F. Maley, of Bala Cynwyd; a loving aunt of John, Thomas, Kathleen, Sara Maley McCurley (Brett) and Margaret St. Andre (William); a loving grand aunt of Reed and Tate McCurley and Loretta, Lillian and Liam St. Andre; a supportive sister-in-law of Loretta Maley (John); and a comrade to multiple cousins and friends.

She will be missed.

Services and interment will be held at a later date.

MALEY - Monica M. Maley, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com.