COAL TOWNSHIP - Attorney Myron M. Moskowitz, 93, of 1982 Stetler Drive, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Shamokin on Oct. 17, 1925, the son of the late Ely and Fannie (Cohen) Moskowitz.

Myron graduated from Shamokin High School, Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He then opened up his law practice in 1951 in Shamokin.

On Oct. 20, 1957, he married the late Helen Joan Kauffman. He was a member of the B'nai Israel Synagogue.

He was in the U.S. Army and fought in World War II. He was in the 1st Calvary in the Pacific and received a number of medals.

Myron was deeply involved in the Shamokin community. He was a member of the Kiwanis, Shamokin High School Alumni Association, VFW, American Legion and Masonic Temple, just to name a few.

Myron is survived by a son, Dr. Michael Moskowitz and his wife, Carol, of Maryland; a grandson, attorney Adam Moskowitz, of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters, Dr. Liza Moskowitz, of Maryland, and Fara Moskowitz, of Maryland; a sister, Meta Smith and her soulmate, Sol Schwartz, of New York; a sister-in-law, Peta Moskowitz, of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his wife and parents, Myron was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Roland Moskowitz; two sisters, Cleo Karns and her husband, Robert, and Marquita Sire and her husband, Richard.

###

MOSKOWITZ - Myron M. Moskowitz, 93, of 1982 Stetler Drive, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, with Rabbi Nina H. Mandel officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at B'nai Israel Cemetery. Visitors will be accepted at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.