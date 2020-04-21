COAL TOWNSHIP - Myron Troyanosky, 81, of Coal Township, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Ashland, Aug. 25, 1938, a son of Jacob Troyanosky and Mary Gogotz.

Myron was a graduate of Gilberton High School.

As a young man, he earned the Eagle Scout Award from the local Frackville Boy Scout Troop 91.

After school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy and also as a Marine. Myron later worked as a chemist for Rohm & Haas Chemical Co., in Philadelphia.

On May 10, 1986, in St. Casimir's Church, he married the late Rosalie S. Pachkoski, who preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2009.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont.

Myron is survived by three sisters, Jean Troyanosky, of Maizeville, Ann Settembrino, of Warrington, and Millie Kozak, of Ridley Park; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Myron was preceded in death by three brothers, William Troyanosky, Michael Troyanosky and Russell Troyanosky; a sister, Mary Troyanosky; and two brothers-in-law, John Ann Settembrino and Edmund Kozak.

TROYANOSKY - Myron Troyanosky, 81, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor.