N. Pauline Richards
ELYSBURG - Nelda Pauline "Polly" Richards, 103, of Elysburg, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2020, at Nottingham Village Nursing Center in Northumberland.

She was born Aug. 19, 1917, the youngest child of the late William and Carrie Lehr Ehret.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1935.

She and Ralph Richards were married in 1945 and enjoyed 70 years of life together.

Polly was a member of Elysburg Christian Missionary Alliance Church and enjoyed attending the Shamokin Area Christian Women's Club for many years.

She enjoyed traveling and eating out as well as entertaining friends and family in her home. Both the young and young at heart looked forward to visiting "Aunt Polly and Uncle Ralph's" because their home was filled with interesting things to do, and they were always up for an adventure.

RICHARDS - Nelda Pauline "Polly" Richards, 103, of Elysburg. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date. The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian radio station WPGM, at P.O. Box 236 Danville 17821 or online at www.wpgm.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville 17821. www.visneski.com



Published in The News Item on Sep. 26, 2020.
