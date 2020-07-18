DOOLEYVILLE - Nancy A. Odorizzi, 61, of 23 Back St., Mount Carmel Township, passed away early Friday morning, July 17, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Ashland on July 9, 1959, she is a daughter of Louise (Joraskie) Daulis, of Mount Carmel, and the late Walter Chase.

Nancy attended schools in Milford, Connecticut.

She was last employed as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Mount Carmel Nursing Home.

On July 23, 1977, in the former St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel, she married Joseph M. Odorizzi who survives.

Nancy loved animals, especially horses, which she often rode in Connecticut. But above all, she treasured and enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially her grandkids.

Surviving in addition to her husband of almost 43 years, Joseph M. Odorizzi and her mother, Louise Daulis, of Mount Carmel, are one daughter, Jennifer Honicker and her husband, Michael, of Kulpmont; three sons, Joseph L. Odorizzi and his wife, Jessica, of Mount Carmel, Albert Odorizzi, of Mount Carmel and Jason Odorizzi and his companion, Jessica Kulaga, of Mount Carmel; six grandchildren, Kourtney and Katie Honicker, Addison, Kaylyn and Aryanna Odorizzi and Austyn Odorizzi; two sisters, Susan Chase, of Mount Carmel, Roberta Gamble and her husband, Butch, of Connecticut; one brother, Frank Daulis, of Mount Carmel; a brother-in-law, Louis Odorizzi and his wife, Barb, of Elysburg; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death in addition to her father were two sisters, Sandra Chase and Elaine Parent.

ODORIZZI - Nancy A. Odorizzi, 61, of 23 Back St., Mount Carmel Township. Religious services with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki officiating will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. A visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, PO Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.