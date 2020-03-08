HARRISBURG - Nancy Ann Bradley Rossi, of Harrisburg, passed peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Aloysius and Norine Bradley in Mount Carmel.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Nancy retired from the Pennsylvania State Police.

She was on the Fifth Precinct election board, a member of Penn Gardens Civic Club, Garden Club, Red Hat Society and the Aurora Club board of directors past president.

Nancy loved her family, her Irish roots, reading, Notre Dame and Penn State football.

Nancy wanted to thank Dr. Carla Dente and Kelly of Internists of Central PA for their tender loving care. Her family thanks those who took such wonderful care of Nancy at Hospice of Central PA Carolyn's House.

Nancy is survived by her children, Michael F. Rossi (Teri Anderson), Daniel A. Rossi (Terrie Stickle) and Lisa MacIntyre (Robert B.); and two grandchildren, Anthony C. MacIntyre (Kaitlynn L. Findlay), of West Homestead, and Julia E. Page (Zachary J.), of Linglestown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Rossi.

ROSSI - Nancy Ann Bradley Rossi, of Harrisburg. Join us at Tall Cedars of Lebanon Cedars Grove, 8143 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 to celebrate Nancy. Wear anything green or Irish. We will share our fond memories of Nancy. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to Aurora Social Rehabilitation Services, 401 Division St., Harrisburg 17110. The Dailey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rossi Family.