DANVILLE - Nancy Joanne Betz, 84, of Danville and formerly of Elysburg, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior and reunited with the love of her life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Emmanuel Nursing Center in Danville.

She was born July 15, 1934, in Danville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen D. Ranck Hill.

She graduated from Shamokin High School.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 57 years, Freeman H. Betz, whom she married March 19, 1955.

In her earlier years, Nancy was employed by the Shamokin School District as secretary for the guidance department, for the school nurse and later as the bookkeeper. When her children were born, she devoted herself to making a home for her husband and children. She worked at Geisinger Medical Center as a receptionist in the emergency department from 1972-79 and then as a patient representative until 1995, when she retired.

She was a member of Elysburg Presbyterian Church, where she was very active serving people. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Danville/Tri-County After 5 Club, where she served as prayer adviser along with many other positions.

Nancy was an avid reader and loved birdwatching. Nancy leaves behind a legacy of loving God, loving her family dearly and loving and serving people in any way she could throughout her life. The greatest joy she had in life was when she was with her children and her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be greatly missed by them all.

She is survived by two sons, Chris Betz, of Lansdowne, Virginia, and Carl A. Betz, and his wife Donna, of Danville; two daughters; the Rev. Allyson J. Estes and her husband, Tracy, of Asbury, New Jersey, and Lee A. Gordner and her husband, Jeff, of Bloomsburg. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Megan and her husband, Jonathan Trenary; Kelsey Betz and her husband, James Naples; Derek Betz; all of Virginia; Myleah, Miles and Clara Estes of New Jersey; Samuel and his wife, Alicia, of Montoursville; Kendra Gallagher and her husband, Corey, of Lewisburg; Morgan Betz, and her fiancé, Aaron Clemons, of Damascus, Maryland; and Lydia Gordner, of Bloomsburg; two step-grandchildren, Jeremy Gordner and his companion, Julianne Gay, of Millville, and Jered Gordner and his wife, Kristey, of Marietta; three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Emelia and Isabelle Betz, and one step-great-grandson, Emmett Gordner, as well as twin girls on the way in June and one other in August. She is also survived by two nieces.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph "Ted" Hill, and one sister, Dorothy Jane Hill Neely.

BETZ - Nancy Joanne Betz, 84, of Danville and formerly of Elysburg. Per Nancy's request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Elysburg Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund, 320 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg 17824. Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville 17821, www.visneski.com.