SHAMOKIN - Nancy J. Derk, 93, of 117 S. First St., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Mount Carmel.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Allen and Sarah (Snyder) Kramer.

She married Carl Derk Sr., who preceded her in death.

Nancy was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Nancy is survived by three sons, George Derk and his wife, Marilyn, of Shamokin, Carl Derk and his wife, Angela, of Shamokin, David Derk and his wife, Beth Ann, of Coal Township; a daughter, Linda Nairns and her husband, Ron, of Coal Township; four grandsons, Christopher Derk and his wife, Stephanie, of Selinsgrove, Carl Derk III, of Shamokin, James Tehansky, of Shamokin, and Brian Tehansky, of Allentown; four granddaughters, Jennifer Harer, of Northumberland, Heather Derk, of Coal Township, Holly Barth and her husband, Matt, of Shamokin, and Amber Beissewanger and her husband, Kris, of Wernersville; eight great-grandsons, Cayden Derk, Camren Derk, Tyler James Tehansky, Ryne Tehansky and his wife, Vanessa, Brian Tehansky Jr., Jay Weikel, David Derk and Bjourn Barth; eight great-granddaughters, Kylie Derk, Emily Derk, Tiffany McGuigen and her husband, Jason, Zoie Harer, Sandra Pearson and her husband, Rodney, Laken Derk, Chelsea Delorso and her husband, Mike, and Ava Weikel; two great-great-grandsons, Chandler Tehansky and Lennox Tehansky; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a grandson, Allen Derk; a brother, Sid Kramer; and a sister, Corrine Davis and her husband, Samuel.

DERK - Nancy J. Derk, 93, of 117 S. First St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Daniel Derk officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.