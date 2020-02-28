PAXINOS - Nancy Jane McCay, 59, of 1265 Mountain Road, passed away and became a guardian angel for her three granddaughters Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home.

Nancy was born in Shamokin, May 24, 1960, a daughter of the late Dorothy Jane (Black) and Robert Henry Foulds.

Nancy graduated in 1978 from Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech School. She was the treasurer of the class reunion committee.

She was of the Methodist faith and most recently attended St. Peter's United Church of Christ (Blue Church), Paxinos.

Nancy loved to travel, cook, crafting and home construction. Her greatest joys in life were her granddaughters, living everyday for them. She kept her "gang" together when times and health were tough.

In addition to Matthew, her loving husband of 40 years, Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Stephen Suchanick, of Coal Township; three granddaughters, Zelia Grace, Lily Elizabeth and Isla Gray; a sister, Susan K. Eveland, and her husband, John, of Shamokin; a nephew, John Eveland, and his wife, Sallye, of Columbus, Ohio; two great nephews, Jacob Eveland, U.S. Air Force stationed in Georgia, and James Adams, of Shamokin; aunts, Carole Shawda, of Shamokin, and Joyce Schankweiler, of Elysburg; and a large, extended family.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a niece, Janet L. Eveland.

