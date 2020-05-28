ELYSBURG - Nancy June (Reiner) Orner, 84, of Elysburg, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, May 25, 2020. She would have celebrated her 85th birthday June 5.She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of Arthur B. and Mary C. (Wilkinson) Reiner, of Packer Street. She was the youngest of six children and the last surviving sibling.She graduated Shamokin High School in 1954.Nancy married Wayne D. Orner, March 15, 1958. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. The couple spent most of their marriage residing in Shamokin, but relocated to Elysburg in 2016.Nancy was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. She enjoyed the quiet, every day moments, as well as family gatherings, picnics, vacations, birthdays and holidays. She loved attending her grandchildren's many school programs, sporting events, proms and graduations.She held many different jobs in her lifetime. She worked at Lockett's dress store, in Shamokin; a telephone operator in Reading; and a licensed beautician with her own shop in her home on Packer Street. She lived in Hawaii for a few years while her husband was a U.S. Marine. When he was deployed to Vietnam, she returned to Shamokin. She worked for years at Arrow Shirt Factory and also worked at many different dress manufacturers in the Shamokin area. She retired from Kirsch Manufacturing.Being a beautician made her happy. You rarely saw Nancy without her hair done and her makeup on. Even after her shop closed, she continued to do hair for family and friends. As young girls, her daughters always had their hair in curls or braids. She even continued to attend training seminars and hair shows. She truly enjoyed her chosen career.She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, in Shamokin.Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Wayne D. Orner; her five daughters, Nancy K. Lord, of Elysburg, Lisa I. and Paul McGill, of Ponder, Texas, Mary S. Orner, of Dillsburg, Kathleen and Troy Barcavage, of Elysburg, and Amy L. Orner, of Shamokin; her seven grandchildren, Kristin E. Scopelliti, of Alexandria, Virginia, Shanon M. McGill, Patrick W. McGill, Sean A. McGill and Megan E. McGill, of Ponder, Texas, and Kaleena N. Barcavage and Aidan T. Barcavage, of Elysburg; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Arthur A. Reiner, Robert G. Reiner, Jean A. Hart, Mary I. Steele and Kathleen E. Reiner.ORNER - Nancy June (Reiner) Orner, 84, of Elysburg, and formerly of Shamokin. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Kathleen Kinney officiating. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store