SHAMOKIN - Nancy L. Snyder, 84, of Lincoln Towers, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 27, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Bertha (Kline) Eltringham.

She attended Shamokin High School and worked as a homemaker.

On Feb. 10, 1973, in Shamokin, she married Luther Adam Snyder, who preceded her in death.

Nancy was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She was very active in the church and helped out with anything she could, including vacation Bible school.

Nancy is survived by her son, James Hill, of Coal Township; two daughters, Cindy Pheasant, of Coal Township, and Kay Roth, of Coal Township; a grandson, Jayde Roth, of Shamokin; a brother, Gerald Eltringham and his wife, Jeanette, of Boiling Springs; a sister, Shirley Sacona and her husband, Gary, of Coal Township; two grand-dogs, Riley and Lily; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and George; and a sister, Bertha.

SNYDER - Nancy Snyder, 84, of Lincoln Towers. A funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian adn Missionary Alliance Church, 46 N. Second St., Shamokin 17872 To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.