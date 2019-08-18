HARRISBURG - Nancy Louise Prinz (née Abromitis), loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Harrisburg.

She was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Nancy (Weaver) and Michael Abromitis.

Nancy celebrated life with passion and loved being with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Michael Prinz; a sister, Sharon (Robert) Friedhoff; three sons, Thomas (Michelle), Michael (Denise) and Brian (Mary) Misheck; two step-sons Bradley (Brandy) and David (Desiree) Prinz; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew), Danielle, Alecsi, Ryleigh, Braelyn, Olivia, Noah, Deven and Jayden; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Brooklyn and Emma.

###

PRINZ - Nancy Louise Prinz (née Abromitis), 72, of Harrisburg. A tribute to her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24, at Bressler Bible Church, 655 Monroe St., Steelton 17113. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to Asana Hospice and Palliative Care, 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 201, Harrisburg 17109.