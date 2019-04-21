Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise Trochak.

DUNCANNON - Nancy Louise Trochak, 80, of Duncannon, and formerly of Clarks Summit, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. Her husband, George Trochak, died in February 2018.

She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Lewis) Hummel.

She was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and was a member of Clarks Green United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of The Organized Unit of United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and extended family members, taking leisurely walks, singing and dancing. She loved going to the annual Hummel reunion at Knoebels, catching up with her family members and their lives and where she also enjoyed riding the train.

Nancy had a smile and hug for everyone and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her sisters, Jane Johns, of Altoona, Delores Louttit, of Leominster, Massachusetts, Betty Brightbill, of Coal Township, Judy Reiprich, of Shamokin, and Kimbra Yoder, of Paxinos; her brothers, Vaughn Hummel, of Newburg, Larry Hummel, of Coal Township, and Wayne Hummel, of Freeburg; four sons, George B. Trochak, of Shamokin, Edward J. Trochak and his wife, Charlene, of Duncannon, Martin E. Trochak and his wife, Kelly, of Tunkhannock, and James W. Trochak, of Philadelphia; four daughters, Linda M. Schickley and Kenny Bainbridge, of Shamokin, Carol A. Giberson, of Tunkhannock, Patricia A. Boice and her husband, Michael, of Tunkhannock, and Tracie M. Leombruni and her husband, Mario, of Jefferson Township; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

TROCHAK - Nancy Louise Trochak, 80, of Duncannon, and formerly of Clarks Summit. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Farrow-C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Visitation with family will be held an hour prior to the service.