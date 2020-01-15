WILLIAMSPORT - Nancy M. Jones, 89, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at AristaCare at Loyalsock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul R. Jones, Dec. 11, 2008.

She was born March 25, 1930, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Hilda Mae (Wren) Thomas.

Nancy was formerly employed at the Bon-Ton as a clerk. She was a member of the former Memorial Baptist Church, the Good News Bible Church and a sewing club. Nancy had a sharp wit, loved fashion and hats and enjoyed many flavors of ice cream.

Surviving are a son, Thomas L. Jones (Irene), of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; two daughters, Amy Lou Jones and Jennifer Ann Snyder (Kevin), both of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Snyder; and two sisters, Mary J. Polek, of Shamokin, and Carol M. Mangle, of Elysburg.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, James P. Jones; and a sister, Jeanne M. Appel.

JONES - Nancy M. Jones, 89, of Williamsport. A funeral service to honor the life of Nancy will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, Hershey, 17033. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.