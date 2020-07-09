HERNDON - Nancy N. Wallick, 83, of 415 Snowdale Road, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Shamokin on April 11, 1937, she was a daughter of the late John and Racheal (Smith) Toop Jr.

On May 6, 1967, in Indiana, Pa., Nancy married Frank E. Wallick. Nancy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Trevorton.

Nancy enjoyed all types of crafts including crotchet, ceramics, beading, and woodwork. She also enjoyed baking all sorts of goodies from pies to cakes, cookies, and breads. Most of all she loved having all of her children together playing games and laughing. She also enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling league for many years.

Nancy is survived by six children, Linda Foulds and her husband, Rodney, of Herndon, Janette Scroggins and her husband, Mathew, of Alabama, Dorrance Wallick, of Florida, Frank Wallick and his wife, Stacy, of Herndon, Geoff Wallick, of Trevorton, and John Wallick, of Northumberland; twelve grandchildren, Johnathon Bohner and his wife, Sherry, of Alabama, Sylvia Shankle and her husband, Omer, of Florida, Vanessa Foulds, of Trevorton, Andrew Foulds and his wife, Jalisa, of Texas, Brandon Foulds, of Trevorton, Daniel Wallick, of Shamokin, Haylie Wallick, of Herndon, Dillyn Reibsome, of Herndon, Jonathan Wallick, of Florida, Emily Wallick, of Florida, Olivia Wallick, of Selinsgrove, and Bianca Wallick, of Selinsgrove; six great-grandchildren, Chanel Foulds, of Trevorton, Chandler Tehansky, of Trevorton, Lenoxx Tehansky, of Trevorton, Omer Shankle IV, of Florida, Jameson Bohner, of Alabama, and Cooper Wallick, of Shamokin; one brother, Larry Alchesky; two sisters, Betty Brestel and her husband, Jim, of Coal Township and Joyce Toop, of Hazleton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Toop; a grandson, Michael Bohner; a grandmother, Ruth Williams; and a grandfather, Cresswell Smith.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.