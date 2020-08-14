HUGHESVILLE - Nancy Viola (Ramp) Troxell, 91, of 1524 Crawley Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Shamokin, April 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Dinger) Ramp.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1947.

In Shamokin, she married the late William Troxell Sr.

Viola worked as a bank teller for Northern Central Bank.

She was a member of Muncy Baptist Church.

Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and quilting.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Robert J. Troxell and his wife, Kris, of Warminster, William I. Troxell Jr. and his wife, Cris, of Delaware, and Jason Troxell and his wife, Toni, of South Williamsport; two daughters, Diane Dilks and her husband, Bill, of Willow Grove, and Susan Walters and her husband, Melvin, of Hughesville; three grandsons, Tyler Troxell and his wife, Jessica, Chad Troxell and Josh Smith and his wife, Jennifer; seven granddaughters, Alissa Troxell, Ashley Troxell, Brittani Gaylean and her husband, Kevin, Kayla Abad Santos and her husband, Michael, Danielle Smith, Amanda Robinson and her husband, Ryan, and Jessica Marston and her husband, Jake; three great-grandsons, Silas Troxell, Finn Robinson and Hudson Marston; five great-granddaughters, Hazel Troxell, Addalynn Smith, Lillian Gaylean, Catherine Gaylean and Hadley Marston; two sisters, Doris Spotts and her husband, Donald, of Overlook, and Ruth Madara. In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a father and mother-in-law, C. Wayne and Ruth Troxell; a great-grandson, Patrick Robinson; a sister, Jean Weaver and her husband, William; and a brother-in-law, John Madara.

TROXELL - Nancy Viola (Ramp) Troxell, 91, of 1524 Crawley Hill Road, Hughesville. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev.d Joan Brown officiating at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.