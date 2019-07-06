MOUNT CARMEL - Naomi D. Mielke, 88, of Mount Carmel, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Trevorton on Aug. 5, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Rubendall) Goodman.

Naomi was married June 18, 1949, in St. Patrick Church, Trevorton, to Francis T. "Jim" Mielke, who preceded her in death July 21, 2007.

Naomi was a lifelong resident of Trevorton. She attended the Trevorton School.

She worked as a seamstress for the former Jeff Manufacturing, Trevorton.

Naomi was a member of St. Patrick Church, Trevorton, and the Trevorton American Legion Ladies Auxilary.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda and Randy Schreffler, of Dornsife, and De Bornder, of New Columbia; four grandchildren, Jason Schreffler and his wife, Amy, Justin Schreffler and his wife, DeAnna, Kelly Blake and her husband, Jay, and Seth Bordner and his wife, Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Schreffler, Abigail Blake, Rowan Bordner and Avery Bordner; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.

MIELKE - Naomi D. Mielke, 88, of Mount Carmel and formerly of Trevorton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Interment of her cremains will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of the arrangements.