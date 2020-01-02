LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - Natale S. Andreano Jr. passed away peacefully, in his favorite recliner, at home with his family on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was born July 31, 1938.

If you knew my Dad, you probably knew a few of his stories. Known to all as Nat, or Junior, he was born and raised in Mount Carmel.

In his earliest stories, he was a paperboy and then lifeguard at Ideal Park, alongside his lifelong friends.

Later, after a stint in the Army where he claimed he couldn't see over the steering wheel of the massive trucks and then working with monkeys in the Smith, Kline and French Laboratories, he lived in Las Vegas where was a blackjack dealer.

After that, he was a pit-boss at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City. Oh, there was that time that he had a pet lion too.

He moved back to Mount Carmel to care for his parents, whom he adored.

Then came my favorite story. At the age of 47, he became my Daddy. He was never quiet, always teaching a life lesson, making a joke or telling a story. He would offer you a drink, compliment your outfit and start in on a tale in one swoop.

He cared so deeply for everyone he knew, his family, his friends and anyone he came across along the way. I've never known another person who tried so persistently to raise the spirits of everyone around him.

My Dad loved people; he was also deeply fond of candy and good food. He could charm anyone into getting him licorice and going for Chinese food.

He cared about manners and being courteous and kind. I am so proud that for my entire life, my Dad was the best.

He spent the last several years moving across the country and back with our family, myself, my husband and his amazing grandson.

My Dad could dance. Anywhere, everywhere, at breakfast or at a wedding, he never stopped jitterbugging!

I could go on and on about my Dad, but if you knew him, you knew his stories.

Love is hard to come by in this life, but you have given me more than my share.

He now joins his mother and father, Natale and Elizabeth (Vivino) Andreano; his brother, Joe Andreano; and his sisters, Marie Adams and Louise Leto, along with their spouses. He's probably making his nephew, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends laugh right now.

His memories are survived by his adoring family. By me, Sophia Andreano Lauterbach, my husband, Robert Lauterbach, and his grandson, Bradley Natale Lauterbach; my sister, Corinne Betzko and her fiance, Martin Olszewskie, and their daughter, Elizabeth; my brother, Michael Betzko and his fiancée, Tiffany Spears, and their son, Brent.

His memories will live on through Mary Rose Alexander and her husband, Paul Thompson. His laugh, with Lisa Catino and her husband, Mike Mariano.

I feel like I should add more names because Dad loved this part, seeing all the names. If you are reading this, he would have loved your name to be here too.

The stories will continue on through family and friends. When you think of him, share a laugh or compliment a stranger.

Dad would want to be remembered always, and we ask you that say goodbye in whatever way feels right to you.

Services will be held privately. Remembrances may be made in any form you'd like. Whatever feels right is perfect.