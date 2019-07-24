DAVIDSVILLE - Nelson Warren Yoder, 81, of Davidsville, died July 14, 2019, at Laurelview Village.

He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Shamokin, a son of the late Anthony and Ida (Yoder) Dobson.

Nelson worked for the state Department of Public Welfare for 38 years. He was a member of Colonial Park Church of Christ and past member of B.P.O.E. and the Moose. He loved sports officiating and was a past president of the Dauphin County Umpire Association, having been an umpire with the ASA for 30 years and PIAA official for District 3 girls basketball for 23 years.

He also served as Central Dauphin High School's interscholastic hockey team treasurer. He was a member of the Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association. He was on the investment committee and served at the Devonshire Fair for Colonial Park UCC. He was an avid golfer and loved book discussion groups, reading and traveling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda (Latsha) Yoder; a son, Dr. Neil Yoder and his wife, Candy (Sanders); grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor; a brother, Curt Dobson; a brother-in-law, James Latsha; and a sister-in-law, Dolly Steele.

###

YODER - Nelson Warren Yoder, 81, of Davidsville. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Colonial Park United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Cindy Garis officiating. Donations may be made to Colonial Park United Church of Christ, 5000 Devonshire Road, Harrisburg 17109 or the . John Henderson Co. Funeral Home is serving the family.