SHAMOKIN - Nevada Richie, of 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Mountain View Manor, after reaching the age of 103 years old.

She was born in Shamokin, July 30, 1917, to William Edward and Katherine (Henning) Gable.

She was educated at St. Edward's School but lost the opportunity to attend high school in order to selflessly support her mother, who battled cancer, and her father, who lost his arm in a mining accident.

On May 3, 1942, at St. Edward's Church, she married Paul Richie, who preceded her in death in 1991.

Nevada worked as a cook at Shamokin State Hospital.

Always a staunch Republican, she volunteered as a poll worker for several years after her retirement.

She also had a flair for baking and enjoyed giving away dozens of cookies, candy, and pies to her family, neighbors and friends during the holidays.

She enjoyed cheering for and attending her grandchildren's various sporting events and was a devoted Duke basketball fan.

Nevada was a faithful Catholic and member of Mother Cabrini Church.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her three sons and instilled strong values that served them well. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was a strong, determined and independent woman.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis Richie, of New Cumberland; twins David Richie and his wife, Carol, of Lewisburg, and Donald Richie and his wife, Sharen, of Paxinos; three grandsons, Paul Richie and his wife, Gennifer, of New Cumberland, Joel Richie, of New Cumberland, and David Richie and his wife, Kaitlin, of Chatham Township, New Jersey; two granddaughters, Gina Richie, of Paxinos, and Susan Kilbride and her husband, Timothy, of Lewisburg; six great-grandsons, Ethan Richie, Benjamin Richie, Will Richie, Thomas Richie and Jack Kilbride; two great-granddaughters, Evie Richie and Sophie Kilbride; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nevada was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Richie; a grandson, Douglas Richie; three sisters, Mildred McElwee and her husband, James, Margaret Duffy and her husband, Patrick, and Marie Craze and her husband, Norman; and three brothers, Edward Gable and his wife, Bea, Robert Gable and his wife, Claire, and Mac Gable and his wife, Ann.

RICHIE - Nevada Richie, 103, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin, A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, with Franciscan Friar officiating, at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872 or VNA Health System and Hospice, 21 W. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.