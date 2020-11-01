MILTON - Nevin H. Pfleegor, 96, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the home of his son Glen, where he had lived for the past 13 years.

He was born in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, Oct. 11, 1924, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Lizzy Alice (Kramm) Pfleegor.

He was married to the former June Thelma Printzenhoff for 39 years until her death in 1992 and to the former Helen Elizabeth Gordon for 12 years until her death 2005.

Nevin attended the Limestoneville Consolidary School and had worked for the railroad.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Bolivar in the South Pacific during World War II.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Loyal Order of Moose and Paradise United Church of Christ, all of Milton. He enjoyed gardening and automobiles.

Nevin is survived by three children, Linda L. Strassner, of Turbotville, Nevin F. Pfleegor and his wife, JoAnn, of Milton, and Glen A. Pfleegor Sr. and his wife, Memia, of Milton; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray E. Pfleegor, of Sunbury, and Dean C. Pfleegor, of Milton; and two sisters, Betty E. Yoder, of Danville, and Marion B. Watts, of Lewisburg.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Alice Taylor and Jean Marie Klinefelter; and four brothers, Dale O. Pfleegor, Robert K. Pfleegor, Jerry W. Pfleegor and Ronald F. Pfleegor.

