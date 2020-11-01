1/
Nevin H. Pfleegor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILTON - Nevin H. Pfleegor, 96, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the home of his son Glen, where he had lived for the past 13 years.

He was born in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, Oct. 11, 1924, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Lizzy Alice (Kramm) Pfleegor.

He was married to the former June Thelma Printzenhoff for 39 years until her death in 1992 and to the former Helen Elizabeth Gordon for 12 years until her death 2005.

Nevin attended the Limestoneville Consolidary School and had worked for the railroad.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Bolivar in the South Pacific during World War II.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Loyal Order of Moose and Paradise United Church of Christ, all of Milton. He enjoyed gardening and automobiles.

Nevin is survived by three children, Linda L. Strassner, of Turbotville, Nevin F. Pfleegor and his wife, JoAnn, of Milton, and Glen A. Pfleegor Sr. and his wife, Memia, of Milton; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray E. Pfleegor, of Sunbury, and Dean C. Pfleegor, of Milton; and two sisters, Betty E. Yoder, of Danville, and Marion B. Watts, of Lewisburg.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Alice Taylor and Jean Marie Klinefelter; and four brothers, Dale O. Pfleegor, Robert K. Pfleegor, Jerry W. Pfleegor and Ronald F. Pfleegor.

###

PFLEEGOR - Nevin H. Pfleegor, 96, of Milton. Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw Funeral Home Inc
400 N Front St
Milton, PA 17847
(570) 742-8111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved