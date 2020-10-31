MOUNT CARMEL - Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Fobia, 65, of 318 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 19, 1955, at the former Ashland State Hospital, Fountain Springs, a son of the late Anthony Mario and Helen Anna (Pitts) Fobia.

He was a 1973 graduate of the former Phoenixville Area High School, Phoenixville.

Nick was of the Catholic faith. He was a life member of the Clover Hose Co., Mount Carmel. He was also a social member of the former Mount Carmel America Legion Post 91, the VFW Post 210, the Anthracite Steam Fire Co. and the Lithuanian Social Club, all of Mount Carmel.

He was musically gifted, especially playing the guitar and singing. Earlier in life, he played locally in bands with his dad and uncles.

He enjoyed playing shuffleboard and was team captain. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. But above all, everyone who knew Nick was well aware that he had a "heart of gold" and never would turn his back on a family member or friend.

Surviving are one brother, John Ey and his wife, Terry, of Corsicana, Texas; two sisters, Helen Fast, of Oregon, and Gayle Burgess and her husband, Vann, of Nashville, North Carolina; his stepmother, Sandra Fobia, of Chester, Virginia; his companion of many years, Cynthia Savitski, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, Joseph Burgess, Anna Hedger and her husband, Patrick, Kaitlyn Burgess, and Alyssa, Nathan and Vincent Ey; great-nieces, Kahlan Hedger and Oakley Burgess; an additional nephew and many friends also survive.

FOBIA - Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Fobia, 65, of 318 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel, A religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. The Rev. Francis J. Karwacki will officiate. Interment will follow in the United Protestant Cemetery, Wildcat Road, Girardville. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All federal and state COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced; masks are required. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.