1/
Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Fobia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Fobia, 65, of 318 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 19, 1955, at the former Ashland State Hospital, Fountain Springs, a son of the late Anthony Mario and Helen Anna (Pitts) Fobia.

He was a 1973 graduate of the former Phoenixville Area High School, Phoenixville.

Nick was of the Catholic faith. He was a life member of the Clover Hose Co., Mount Carmel. He was also a social member of the former Mount Carmel America Legion Post 91, the VFW Post 210, the Anthracite Steam Fire Co. and the Lithuanian Social Club, all of Mount Carmel.

He was musically gifted, especially playing the guitar and singing. Earlier in life, he played locally in bands with his dad and uncles.

He enjoyed playing shuffleboard and was team captain. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. But above all, everyone who knew Nick was well aware that he had a "heart of gold" and never would turn his back on a family member or friend.

Surviving are one brother, John Ey and his wife, Terry, of Corsicana, Texas; two sisters, Helen Fast, of Oregon, and Gayle Burgess and her husband, Vann, of Nashville, North Carolina; his stepmother, Sandra Fobia, of Chester, Virginia; his companion of many years, Cynthia Savitski, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, Joseph Burgess, Anna Hedger and her husband, Patrick, Kaitlyn Burgess, and Alyssa, Nathan and Vincent Ey; great-nieces, Kahlan Hedger and Oakley Burgess; an additional nephew and many friends also survive.

###

FOBIA - Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Fobia, 65, of 318 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel, A religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. The Rev. Francis J. Karwacki will officiate. Interment will follow in the United Protestant Cemetery, Wildcat Road, Girardville. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All federal and state COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced; masks are required. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved